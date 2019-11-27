Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Langley woman laud all-ages production

TWU staged the Snow Queen and this audience member was impressed

Dear Editor,

I had the delight of stumbling across a gem in Langley this past week – the SAMC Theatre at Trinity Western University, and their production of Hans Christian Anderson’s The Snow Queen. As one of my favorite stories I feel qualified to say, they absolutely do it justice.

The five student actors play nearly 20 roles between them – much more if you count the thieves, demons, flowers, and angels – who make you get misty-eyed one moment, shiver with chills the next, and finally laugh out loud.

Using only a projector for scenery, and a handful of props that each do multiple duties (particularly an empty picture frame that plays a mirror, a hole in the ice, a doorway, and more) they evoke whole worlds, from sunny gardens to icy palaces.

Adult fans of the story will appreciate that the play recreates the entire classic tale narrated almost word for word (somehow in only an hour and a half – maybe because the actors never seem to pause for a breath).

And younger audience members will appreciate how the playwright made the story easy to follow – not to mention the occasional slapstick, references to Frozen, and the possibility of actually being pulled on stage.

What more could you want? The Christmas magic is palpable.

The play is only on until Nov. 30, and tickets can be found online. There isn’t a bad seat in the house.

Ava Reeve, Langley

Previous story
LETTER: Langley letter writer points out political paradox

Just Posted

Kodiaks captain who championed the PJHL is back, this time as head coach

Aldergrove’s Chris Price, 30, returns to his hometown to lead the team once again

LETTER: Langley woman laud all-ages production

TWU staged the Snow Queen and this audience member was impressed

VIDEO: Emergency crews on scene of structure fire in Abbotsford

Crews are on scene on Lefeuvre Road and have road blocked in both directions

VIDEO: Power outages starting around Langley

Almost 300 customers are affected so far but stronger winds are forecast

VIDEO: 90 km/h wind gusts expected in Langley on Wednesday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert for the area

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

RCMP look for suspect driver after truck fatally hits dog on owner’s driveway

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges

Reduced from 20 to five, elections eliminated, Adrian Dix says

Climate change threatens food production in countries that need it most: study

For some countries, average farm production could increase while fisheries decline

Judge finds B.C. couple not liable after man slips, injures back on cleared sidewalk

The couple had cleared and salted the sidewalk in front of their home

White Rock kids stick anti-impaired driving messages to 3,000 liquor store bags

‘Think of Me’ sticker campaign hits White Rock’s private liquor stores Nov. 29

Meet the Victoria environmentalist behind those controversial car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

Most Read