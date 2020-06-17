LETTER: Langley woman shocked about Canadian border loophole

Dear Editor,

I was very alarmed and shocked when I read an article sent to me by a relative who lives in the Interior of our province [Americans use loophole to cross border into Canada by claiming they are going to Alaska. Instead they are vacationing in this country].

This is very, very disturbing to Canadians, and I am asking you to please look into this and stop it. We here in our province of B.C. and in Canada have been obeying the quarantine rules, and we are very happy with our outcomes in Canada with our prime minster and our B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry. Canada has been doing a great job on the COVID-19 virus pandemic, and we commend our responsible leaders.

However, it is terrible to hear that Americans are holidaying in our province and country without 14 days of quarantine, without masks, without social distancing.

America is full of the virus as they have been ignoring it. It is out of control. It has been spread symptomatically and asymptomatically unknowingly throughout all their states as they are not being careful. Texas right now is in a worrying up-swelling of COVID-19 virus cases.

Washington State, just below us, is also in trouble. Some Americans are selfishly refusing to quarantine to stop the virus spreading. Some have even gone so far as to take rocket launchers, machine guns and other types of military weapons to the Minnesota governor’s offices to protest quarantine.

Canadians are very worried about the US residents holidaying in Canada, and I hope you will ask the US border patrol about this worrying problem and have them be more careful. Somehow, we should have ways to tract these people entering Canada and going to Alaska so that this is not happening in the future.

Anne Gosse, Walnut Grove

