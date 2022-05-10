Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Langley woman wants more done to protect workers on the job

Pandemic has exposed lack of worker protections, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

No worker should be injured, made sick, or die just because they had to make a living.

Current workplace health and safety provisions are failing us. The pandemic has helped to expose the lack of protections, and I’m concerned for my family, friends, and coworkers.

Too many Canadians have suffered preventable injury, illness, and death because politicians and leaders have failed to act in time, or with enough force. We can’t let their stories die with them.

We can’t let them become statistics. We can’t let their deaths be in vain.

Every worker should be able to go to work without fear. Every worker should return safely from their shift.

Pamela Reid, Brookswood

