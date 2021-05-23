LETTER: Langley woman wonders about road repairs and rough driving

Dear Editor,

Spring is usually a time when potholes appear, but my beef is with the conditions of roads after some excavations have been done across the road for pipes or wiring.

The the gaps are never sufficiently filled and in no time at all there are these nasty bumps where the road has been dug up.

Surely after all the numerous times they have done this repair work, they would have mastered a technique for a smooth surface necessary to ensure that this doesn’t happen.

Is there a supervisor who oversees the work? Can they make the roads a pleasure to use?

Mary Kozak, Murrayville

