LETTER: Langley writer captures people’s sentiments perfectly

A fan of Matthew Claxton’s writing, especially recent COVID column

Dear Editor,

Re: [When This is Over, Matthew Claxton’s Painful Truth column, April 30, Langley Advance Times]:

I have always admired Matthew Claxton’s style of writing and his ingenuity, as well as that of others of others of your columnists, but perhaps never so much as I did when I read When This is Over… about COVID-19.

I believe he just nailed down completely the feelings of most of his readers, as they thought, “if only I could have expressed it like that.”

I was so taken by his composition that I re-typed it and framed it to put up in the care home I reside in.

Thank you.

MOST RECENT COLUMN: Painful Truth – Should Canada join the European Union?

Marvyn Shore, Langley City

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Why not Langley City tax deadline, instead

Just Posted

B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests next week, but what will that look like?

As B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan enters Phase Two on Tuesday, restaurants have some challenges ahead

Local man covers first two months rent for Aldergrove food bank in new digs

Sunny Sharma surprised the managers with a $1,000 cheque Saturday during their move

LETTER: Why not Langley City tax deadline, instead

We’re still going to get dinged if we don’t pay our property taxes by July 2

LETTER: Langley writer captures people’s sentiments perfectly

A fan of Matthew Claxton’s writing, especially recent COVID column

LETTER: Langley City not cutting taxes, but rather rolling back increase

Reader wants residents to know property taxes are still going up 1.83 per cent

QUIZ: Exploring gardens

How much do you know about gardening and famous gardens?

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

QUIZ: Exploring gardens

How much do you know about gardening and famous gardens?

PHOTOS: Snowbirds fly over parts of B.C.

The Canadian military demonstration squadron flew low over Salmon Arm.

First clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine in Canada approved: Trudeau

Vaccine development and testing could take years, according to the World Health Organization

Mounties investigating after infant found abandoned in Port Coquitlam

Police did not detail the age or gender of the infant.

PHOTOS: 101-year-old B.C. veteran completes 101 laps, raises nearly $150,000 for charity

‘I knew I could do it and I’ve done it,’ centenarian says

Shuswap MLA urges people to follow no-travel advice ‘just a few weeks longer’

Greg Kyllo reminded people to avoid non-essential travel over the long weekend

Overdoses ‘sadly normalized’ in British Columbia: addictions minister

B.C. was starting to see a drop in overdose-related deaths by the end of 2019

Most Read