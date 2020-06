Don and Pat Dangelmaier, the 2019 Seniors Of The Year, will continue on in their role for 2020 due to COVID-19. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

Due to COVID-19, the selection of new Seniors of the Year has been postponed to 2021.

We are so pleased that Pat and Don Dangelmaier have agreed to keep the title for another year. Although there will be fewer opportunities for them to represent seniors in the community, they are setting a great example of how to cope in these unusual times.

We thank them for the many events they attended in 2019/20 on behalf of seniors in Langley.

Janice McTaggart, Langley Seniors Resource Centre

