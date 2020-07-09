Heinz Patzke, 85, and his wife, Sheila, in their younger years. Sheila is now a resident of Langley Lodge but Heinz express upset with a recent incident. (Patzke family/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Language in headline overstated: Lodge boss

Incident at a Langley City long-term care home is not as cut and dry, says chief executive officer

Dear Editor,

[Re: Man says wife assaulted at lodge, July 2, Langley Advance Times]

In response to several statements that were written in the story, Langley Lodge is not “at odds” with Mr. Heinz Patzke.

The term “assault” used in the story’s headline is factually inaccurate.

There have been regular conversations with Mr. Patzke, Mrs. Patzke, and care managers during our outbreak.

Our conversations have always been reasonable in nature and respectful by all.

We have been supportive of the situation that Mr. Patzke and his wife have found themselves in.

Unfortunately pandemic restrictions are the cause of temporary delays in implementing options that are acceptable to Mr. and Mrs. Patzke.

Individuals who are living with dementia live in all home areas of Langley Lodge, and it is not realistic that there will be a unit where Mrs. Patzke can “get away” from people with dementia.

RELATED: Langley Lodge’s deadly outbreak declared over

Many residents in long-term care homes have dementia, a broad term for a range of neurological disorders affecting memory and cognitive function.

I shudder at the term “senile” applied by Mr. Patzke in reference to the respected elders who reside on the fourth (and other) floors. The term is no longer commonly used, due to the implied negative connotation about persons, particularly seniors, who suffer from a diagnosis of dementia.

The Patzkes situation is a human story of hardship and compassion for a couple who have been separated by COVID-19 since early March.

RELATED – PHOTOS: Frontline crew at Langley Lodge thanked with songs and soup

It has been a long time in isolation for all of our residents, without the opportunity to see their loved ones.

There have been personal and emotional sacrifices required by our residents during this period of social isolation.

Now that our outbreak is over, and visitation will start in July, there is hope for the Patzke’s and other families to re-connect with their loved ones.

Efforts are underway to get this started in Langley Lodge as soon as possible.

Dr. Henry advises us to “be kind”, and remember that we are all in this together.

Debra Hauptman, chief executive officer, Langley Lodge

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangley CityLettersSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
LETTER: Racist comment at Langley school disheartening

Just Posted

Multiple accidents slowing westbound Highway 1 traffic

3 accidents in Langley, Abbotsford within 30 minutes

LETTER: Language in headline overstated: Lodge boss

Incident at a Langley City long-term care home is not as cut and dry, says chief executive officer

Ride for cancer in Langley will take place Sunday, despite COVID-19

Annual fundraiser will be ‘really different,’ but classic cars are expected, organizer promises

Investigation clears RCMP in incident where man fell from Langley overpass

‘Officers acted commendably and placed themselves at risk’ police watchdog report finds

VIDEO: Plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River was from Delta flight school, Transportation Safety Board confirms

Cessna was flying over the river near Maple Ridge and Langley when it disappeared from radar

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Indigenous leader Ed John pleads not guilty to historical sex charges

Ed John’s lawyer entered the plea by telephone on behalf of his client

Woman who talked to unconscious husband for 30 years gets solace from B.C. study

Ian Jordan suffered a head injury when he and another officer were on their way to a call in Victoria in September 1987

RCMP investigate threat against Indigenous totem poles on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Police describe the nature of the threat as ‘sensitive’

Thief steals bucket truck in Abbotsford while worker is 20 feet in air

Employee is able to jump to safety after suspect drives into pole

Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Rural Chilliwack residents asked to stay indoors, lock doors amid heavy police presence

Heavy police presence in rural Chilliwack neighbourhood as RCMP contend with ‘serious situation’

Councillor Doug Elford Surrey’s acting mayor during McCallum’s “health concern” absence

Mayor issued a statement Tuesday night saying he’ll be back on the job by Monday

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

Most Read