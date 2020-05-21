LETTER: Learn elder care from First Nations

Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

In response to the Langley Lodge covid-19 outbreak, and the examples of other elder care facilities struggling with pandemic control, I suggest for examples of duty of care for elders and others in need of assistance you look to local First Nations – including Katzie, Kwantlen and Tsawwassen First Nations for inspiration.

I think the examples those nations and others are setting far surpass what we are seeing elsewhere.

The Tsawwassen First Nation website and Facebook page are good, accessible places to start, if looking for examples of strong leadership and holistic citizen engagement.

Nicci Bergunder, Langley

