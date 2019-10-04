Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Letter writer tries to shoot holes in Langley columnist’s gun control opinions

Conceal and carry laws in the United States have helped lower crime rate, one man argues.

Dear Editor,

Re: the column by Matthew Claxton [Options few on gun control, Langley Advance Times, Sept. 27,] while I would agree with many of his comments, but when he wrote: “The U.S., of course, decided that the answer to gang shootings, mass shootings, and a serious number of suicides by gun owners, was to do absolutely nothing.” Mr. Claxton was very incorrect. It took the U.S. over a decade to insert Conceal and Carry across their entire nation, doing so at a time (1990) when their homicide rate was at 9.1. In doing so, their homicide rate dropped to around 4. (Disaster Center Crime rates)

And Matthew, as far as you’re not being sure that stricter (read longer) sentences for gun crimes would do much to cut down on gang shooting rates, please note that the Vancouver Sun paper, years ago, did a study on criminals being released and found that 40 per cent of them repeated their criminal habits within the first year of release! 40 per cent! So, were they held in jail longer, and were unable to inflict themselves upon us sooner, how could their crime and shooting rates not be impacted upon?

Dennis Robinson, Burnaby

Previous story
COLUMN: And now the bad news about B.C.’s economy

Just Posted

GoFundMe supports family of deceased Langley man

Nick Sonier was missing for weeks before he was discovered

Pedestrian struck on dark and rainy night in Abbotsford awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

New Trinity Western president welcomed through inauguration ceremony

Dr. Mark Husbands appointed fifth president and vice-chancellor of TWU

Try It event in Langley aims to support physical activity

The Saturday event will showcase all the local sport and recreation activities available

Langley woman’s Girls Fly Too! event returns to Abbotsford Airport

Event includes free flights for girls, as well as displays and hands-on activities

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Building up joint electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

More than 4,200 names on Surrey man’s petition to end hospital parking fees

Hee falls short of 5,000-signature goal, but feels it’s enough

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old B.C. mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

Most Read