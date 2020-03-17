Letter

LETTER: Looking for some of the civility not morbid reality of COVID-19

Media should focus on the good news stories out there, please – one journalist asks

Dear Editor,

If anything needs to be severely curtailed during this coronavirus fiasco, it’s the news media; specifically, the all-talk radio stations whose on-air hosts are reporting every new infection and death.

This is no longer useful news; it is the updating of scorecards. Do we really need around the clock updates?

Why not a balance of good news?

READ SOME GOOD NEWS: Volunteers wanted to shop for seniors during virus outbreak

About half of those infected by the virus worldwide have recovered, and the numbers are growing; and over 70 per cent of the factories that closed in China are now operable.

But no, better to lecture (endlessly) about keeping one’s distance and washing one’s hands. As if listeners didn’t know already.

As a journalist who bitterly regrets the 24/7 delivery of news, I can state that many people no longer are hearing content: instead, they only hear “coronavirus.”

Is it any wonder playing fields are empty and supermarkets are stripped clean?

Robin Brunet, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Hoarders please ask yourself ‘are there those who need it more?’

Just Posted

Langley doctors now able to refer patients to COVID-19 testing clinics

With changes Monday, waiting rooms have disappeared as doctors try to keep patients a safe distance

WEATHER: Temperatures to reach a high of 15 degrees in Langley

A mix of sun and cloud expected Tuesday

Online support group created to help cope with COVID-19

Langley woman was inspired by unpleasant incident while shopping with her mother

LETTER: Looking for some of the civility not morbid reality of COVID-19

Media should focus on the good news stories out there, please – one journalist asks

SOURCES Langley Food Bank to remain open amid COVID-19 closures

Jaye Murray, SOURCES program director, said food banks are deemed an essential human service

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

VIDEO: Unique vending machine offering syringes, naloxone coming to B.C. cities

The machine is the invention of Nelson’s SMRT1 Technologies

Whistler shuts down for rest of 2019/20 season due to COVID-19

Decision to reopen won’t come till late April or early May

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Health officials explain why not everyone can get swabbed for COVID-19 right now

More than 25,000 have been tested so far

Canadian travellers trying to return trapped by border closures for COVID-19

Trudeau urged Canadians abroad to come home right away

LNG Canada to halve its Kitimat workforce

Many have left town already

Okanagan grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Bars, restaurants in Downtown Vancouver to close for St. Patrick’s Day to limit COVID-19 spread

Move comes as B.C. limits public gatherings due to novel coronavirus

Most Read