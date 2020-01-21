LETTER: Mall redevelopment about Aldergrove parking, too

Letter writer encourages Township council support for Janda Group’s new plans for old Aldergrove mall

Proposal for redevelopment of the old Aldergrove mall on 272nd Street goes to Township council next week. (Sarah Grochowski/Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

OPEN LETTER TO THE TOWNSHIP OF LANGLEY MAYOR AND COUNCIL

Re: Shared Parkade within Aldergrove’s Town Centre

The Janda Group’s development proposal, the Aldergrove Town Centre – for the revitalization of the 272nd Street mall – will come before council at the next meeting (Monday, Jan. 27).

It is important for residents to understand how important the Aldergrove Town Centre development, and the shared parkade, is for the future of Aldergrove.

I am writing as a long-time resident of Aldergrove. I have lived in Langley and Aldergrove for well over 30 years.

I have felt dismay and scared for Aldergrove’s future with the degredation of what was once a vibrant mall in Aldergrove’s downtown core.

As other residents of Aldergrove, and Langley Township as a whole, I look with anticipation to the development plans that will soon be in front of council for approval for the Aldergrove Town Centre.

One of the components of the Aldergrove Town Centre, which is instrumental for the success of the revitalization for Aldergrove’s downtown core, is the shared parkade that will provide parking for not only the users of the Aldergrove Town Centre but also those visiting the other Aldergrove core businesses.

Redevelopment of other businesses, especially the many on smaller lots, depends upon the shared parkade.

This is a very crucial feature needed for the revitalization of Aldergrove’s downtown, not only for the Aldergrove Town Centre development, but also for redevelopment of the other ageing businesses.

The proposed community amendments contributions by developers will pay for the Townships portion of the shared parkade and will not add to the property tax bill for residents.

Having a vibrant Aldergrove downtown will be an asset to all of the Township of Langley.

I am asking all council members to look to the future and vote for the shared parkade.

Dianne Kask, Aldergrove

