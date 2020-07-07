Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Many Americans work in Canada and have U.S. licence plates

A letter writer challenges the notion that most U.S. licence plates belong to tourists

Dear Editor,

[RE: All Washington plate owners can’t be Canadian residents, July 4]

Plenty of U.S. citizens may live and work in Canada, and are not required to have their vehicles registered here.

For example, many US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers work at the Vancouver Airport in the pre-clearance operations. These officers and their families are temporarily posted here and can bring their vehicles from their U.S. home states. Some still live in Washington State and cross the border to work as they are deemed essential workers. Many others choose to live here to take advantage of their U.S. dollar salaries and the low Canadian dollar.

I can think of many other examples of where U.S. citizens may be living here with U.S. registered vehicles.

And rather than U.S. focus, how about the letter writer asking the B.C. and Canadian governments why we have done so poorly regarding the deaths per population in comparison to Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand?

Joe Sulmona, Burnaby

• READ MORE: LETTER: Border crossings need to step up their game

