Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

LETTER: Mob of ‘MAiD meddlers’ couldn’t sway man facing surgery

Reader went under knife recently for quadruple bypass, and chose to pull the plug if it went bad

Dear Editor,

I support what Kyle Latchford [Grateful for the choice, Langley Advance Times online, Jan. 29] wrote about medically assisted dying (MAiD).

No doubt we should expect righteous indignation from writers like Dean Clark, who mistakenly believe that their rights of religious freedom means that they can fight this advancement in human rights and overturn it.

CLARK LETTER: Please support Bill C-277

It does not, but my freedom of expression gives me the right to rebuke any non-sensical aspects religious belief when it crosses the line and seek to push outdated dogma onto modern society.

A personal case in point in my support of MAiD.

Recently, I had a vacation in the cardiac ward of Royal Columbian Hospita. Instead of just getting a T-shirt, I got a quadruple bypass.

I was asked what my wishes were, something that I have no doubt that Dean Clark would object to, if something were to go wrong in surgery.

RECENT COVERAGE: Langley MP Jansen spars with Fraser Health over assisted dying in Delta hospice

I said if there is hope, sure, but if there is no hope or that I had become brain dead then let me go – as I would have already gone.

The point is, my wishes were mine to make, free and clear of interference by those whose lives revolve around forcing their narrow-minded religious views on others.

There would be no hypocritical cries of “Jesus, save me,” as I chose to go out on my own terms if things had gone south during the operation.

A great team of surgeons and support staff pulled me through, although my days of shoveling snow are over.

The anti-MAiD mob can celebrate their freedom to not make use of MAiD and suffer needless agony and decreased quality of life in drug induced stupors as the reach the end of their life journey.

Their choice, and a selfish one at that.

But, I will continue to support the legal right over religious beliefs for people to decide what is best for them at the end.

All the rationalizations and hoop jumping that the anti-MAiD people do to justify their meddling means squat to me.

Robert T. Rock, Mission

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Use casino revenues, don’t take out loan, City resident suggests

Just Posted

B.C. activating speeding cameras at Langley intersection

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

Langley universities tackle health, stereotypes as coronavirus fear spreads

TWU has cut travel to China until at least the end of the month

Langley Then and Now: School trustee rails about naughty students back in 1940

A look back at the history of Langley through news items and photos

Beauty biz brings bling to Langley mall

Sephora is hoping shoppers fall in love and is opening its doors on Valentine’s Day

COMMUTER ALERT: Langley’s light snow has motorists slowing but caused few problems so far

Work week starts off with temperatures around the freezing mark

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along snowy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

‘Significant’ snow expected to pummel the Lower Mainland

The region could see five to 20 centimetres of heavy, wet snow

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

VIDEO: Rivermen earn 3-2 victory against Chilliwack Chiefs at Sunday’game

The Langley BCHL team haven’t played on home ice since Jan. 4

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

Storm strands travellers, cuts off only road access to remote B.C. community

Bamfield still waiting for promised road upgrades after fatal bus crash last September

Contractors, unions in court against B.C.’s union-only construction

Highway 1, Pattullo Bridge, Broadway subway hiring restricted

Sumas border crossing re-opened after floodwater recedes

Flooding had inundated much of Sumas after heaving rains over the weekend

Most Read