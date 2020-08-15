LETTER: More fire safeguards needed in Langley’s multi-family homes

With all the construction of condos, townhouses, and rowhomes, safetey changes can’t come soon enough

Dear Editor,

[RE: Fire guts Langley City apartment building, July 17, Langley Advance Times]

Please up the fire protection building standards before family’s start losing their loved ones…

Look at all the new condo and row homes on 208th (Street).

If one burns do they all burn?

A stop needs to be immediately implemented and the bylaws and permits must be changed.

This is absolutely terrifying!

Think if it was your family.

Brenda Probert, Langley

fire

LETTER: More fire safeguards needed in Langley's multi-family homes

With all the construction of condos, townhouses, and rowhomes, safetey changes can’t come soon enough

