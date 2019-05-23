Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Mowers destroy summer relaxation

Environmentally friendly landscaping options keep the peace

Dear Editor,

It’s a perfect summer day. Time to enjoy relaxing in our gardens with friends and family. But wait. One of the neighbours has started up their gas lawn mower. Another is using a gas weed eater. The sweet smell of flowers is overtaken by pollution. The sound of birds is drowned out by noise.

Perhaps it is time to rethink the way we are living our lives and help the planet while at the same time contributing to a peaceful healthy neighbourhood.

Consider that gas powered tools used for one hour create the same amount of toxins as 11 or more cars used for the same amount of time. the noise produced is aproxinately 90 decibels… enough to cause hearing loss. Then there is the inevitable spillage of gas.

Consider some environmentally friendly options like electric tools. Cordless greatly improved models are available. Better yet try a good old-fashioned push mower and get a work out at the same time. Consider rethinking the modern lawn for sustainable landscaping that attracts birds and bees.

Help the planet and at the same time help create a peaceful environmentally friendly neighbourhhod.

Linda Nash, Walnut Grove





