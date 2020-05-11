Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter. Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

LETTER: MP should reconsider gun stance

Tako van Popta will lose at least one voter’s support if he doesn’t change his position on weapons

Dear Editor,

Re: MP opposes gun ban [Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta issues statement on assault-style rifle ban, May 6, Langley Advance Times online]

I could not believe my eyes when I read our MP opposes the gun ban so soon after the horror in Nova Scotia.

What is the matter with our society that we seem destined to hang on to these kinds of weapons for recreational use.

And this is happening as we are communally fighting COVID -19!

Also, as a fellow Christian, I know we do not need to worship God at a specific time or place or even within a specific group.

So, I suggest we take home some lessons from this sensitive time in history and become a gentler folk.

And just so you know, unless you decide to vote differently in terms of the gun ban issue, I am unable to vote for you in the next election.

Arlene Van Hove, Langley

LETTER: MP should reconsider gun stance

