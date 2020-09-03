Work is expected to wrap up soon on the new 216th Street interchange, where it will connect with the Trans-Canada Highway. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: new 216th Street interchange seen as unnecessary and dangerous

Jeff Laurie adds his views to a growing list of people upset about the freeway access opening soon

Dear Editor,

[RE: Say no to trucks on 216th in Walnut Grove, Aug. 24, Langley Advance Times letters online]

Please let me add my voice of concern over this grossly dangerous and needless expense to us taxpayers in Langley Township.

All this as a sop to the corporate businesses in Port Kells and the trucking companies that support them.

No other obvious reason than that.

What was the matter of the more logical change to the current 192nd Street interchange, one that leads directly into the heart of Port Kells rather than this one that leads indirectly over a controversial route past elementary schools and community parks.

Not to mention the increased traffic noise of the big trucks illegally using their exhaust brakes while blowing their horns as they accelerate thru yellow and red lights because they were going too fast to stop.

Has anyone expressed concern about the increased traffic this will cause on 96th Avenue, as well? There are multiple housing complexes along that part of the route.

All and all, this project was poorly planned and not needed in the first place. Someone will die as a result of this political greed!

Jeff Laurie, Walnut Grove

.

Most Read