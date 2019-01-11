LETTER: New Langley Township councillor being “hen pecked”

A local woman votes for new faces on council in hopes it would change the dynamic.

Editor:

I voted for Councillor Woodward because I felt change was needed within the halls of the Township governing office. As a matter of fact, I only voted for “new faces” and I did not vote for any of the previous councillors because I feel their time had come and had long gone.

I did feel though that if Mr. Woodward was successful in getting into the “hen house,” he would be victimized very quickly. My father used to say, “you can’t put new chickens with old chickens. They will attack and kill it.”

This is very true in our current municipal government body and wherever people of differing opinions gather. Councillor Woodward doesn’t look, act or talk like the rest of the “old hens” so he will be treated with disdain. Doesn’t help that he has a unhappy history with the residing councillors either.

For that group to get over their personal feelings and work together as a group for the betterment of the Township of Langley residents, it will take a miracle.

I surely hope Councillor Woodward won’t lose heart and will persevere.

Sandra Steffan, Willoughby

