LETTER: North Langley children’s food program benefits from Christmas tea

Starfish Backpack program has various Lower Mainland locations, including several in this community

May Barnard (left) on behalf of the Rotary Club of Langley Sunrise along with Alicia Rempel of the Langley School District Foundation met with Diane Fox (right) from the Thank you for Caring Society to receive the donation. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

Once again this year, children in need in North Langley are thankful to the Thank you for Caring Society for sharing the profits from their Christmas luncheon.

This is the second year that the North Langley Starfish Backpack program has benefited from their generosity.

With COVID-19 reducing Rotary’s ability to fundraise the weekend food program was quickly running low in financial supporters until the community and local businesses stepped up to help.

If you are interested in providing children with nutritious food over the weekends please check out Starfish Backpack Program and consider becoming a supporter.

May Barnard, Langley

.

• READ MORE: Aldergrove schools get help filling backpacks

• READ MORE: Tote bag sales helped fundraise for Starfish

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Richter for ‘president’

Just Posted

May Barnard (left) on behalf of the Rotary Club of Langley Sunrise along with Alicia Rempel of the Langley School District Foundation met with Diane Fox (right) from the Thank you for Caring Society to receive the donation. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: North Langley children’s food program benefits from Christmas tea

Chef Dez
CHEF DEZ ON COOKING – Making culinary resolutions for 2022

Langley Township fire investigators were on scene Wednesday morning after a Tuesday night fire resulted in the death of three dogs in an Aldergrove home. Firefighters saved three cats with oxygen. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Three dogs dead in Aldergrove fire, cats revived by firefighters

While snow was still plentiful, hundreds got outside to enjoy some winter fun, including tobogganing on the hill along the south side of 16th Avenue, near Campbell Valley Regional Park. Brookswood’s Fay Puddicombe shared this image. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Tobogganing a blast in Campbell Valley