LETTER: North Langley children’s food program benefits from Christmas tea

Starfish Backpack program has various Lower Mainland locations, including several in this community

Dear Editor,

Once again this year, children in need in North Langley are thankful to the Thank you for Caring Society for sharing the profits from their Christmas luncheon.

This is the second year that the North Langley Starfish Backpack program has benefited from their generosity.

With COVID-19 reducing Rotary’s ability to fundraise the weekend food program was quickly running low in financial supporters until the community and local businesses stepped up to help.

If you are interested in providing children with nutritious food over the weekends please check out Starfish Backpack Program and consider becoming a supporter.

May Barnard, Langley

.

• READ MORE: Aldergrove schools get help filling backpacks

• READ MORE: Tote bag sales helped fundraise for Starfish

.

Letter to the Editor