LETTER: North Langley now treated to low flying RCMP helicopter flights

A retired commercial pilot has some concerns about RCMP helicopter training.

Dear Editor,

It looks like they decided to move their training operation to Walnut Grove. I have no problem with the noise or what the RCMP and Air One are doing but question their training methodology.

Last night I observed this aircraft flying at or below 1,000 feet AMSL (from my perspective, I could be mistaken) for over 30 minutes.

I’m a retired commercial pilot and have a few concerns about this training operation.

This aircraft was flying “dark” i.e. it had no nav lights (red for port, green for starboard, white for tail) nor any anti-collision lights. This is contrary to all rules of airmanship that I recall (Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) 2017-3).

This aircraft was operating within two nautical miles of a major approach route to YVR, what I remember as the Vancouver 1 STAR (Standard Terminal Arrival Routing) via the Pitt localizer.

I checked NAVCAN for NOTAM’s (NOTices to Air Men) and did not find any relevant notifications about this operation.

Whoever authorized this exercise and whoever flew this aircraft needs some form of re-education regarding airmanship.

Appallingly unprofessional in my aged opinion.

I reported this to the Duty Officer at Langley RCMP, and he assured me that my concerns would be passed along to the “appropriate people” and to expect a call-back which has not yet occurred.

Don McDonald, Langley

