LETTER: North Langley park upgrades dragging on

Dear Editor,
I’m baffled by the lack of progress in completing the field improvements at Derby Reach Park. There is much to do to complete the field improvements, and it will not likely be completed for prime time summer use. The bathrooms construction seems to be at a standstill.
My wife and I are mobility challenged, and we drive to this park often and are entertained by children running, dogs being exercised and families picnicking.
This situation is unacceptable at such a popular park.
Alex Zapotichny, Walnut Grove
.
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.