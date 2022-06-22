A park user is frustrated by what seems to be a lack of progress on upgrades at Derby Reach Regional Park. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: North Langley park upgrades dragging on

Derby Reach Regional Park is undergoing upgrades which includes replacing outhouses with toilets

Dear Editor,

I’m baffled by the lack of progress in completing the field improvements at Derby Reach Park. There is much to do to complete the field improvements, and it will not likely be completed for prime time summer use. The bathrooms construction seems to be at a standstill.

My wife and I are mobility challenged, and we drive to this park often and are entertained by children running, dogs being exercised and families picnicking.

This situation is unacceptable at such a popular park.

Alex Zapotichny, Walnut Grove

.

.

Fort LangleyLetter to the Editor

