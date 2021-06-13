A local letter writer would appreciate if cyclists would think more about safety while riding in the area of River Road in North Langley. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: North Langley route popular with cyclists but letter writer urges caution

A road user has concerns about some of the cycling habits she’s seeing in the area of River Road

Dear Editor,

We appreciate that cyclists like to use River Road/88th Avenue out of Fort Langley for their outings.

However, we would like to remind these cyclists to stay in the bike lane and ride singly, not side by side in the vehicle lane.

This road is heavily used by many, including semis and trucks.

It is concerning to come across three cyclists riding side by side with heavy oncoming traffic and trying or not being able to pass.

Eva Mendel, Willoughby

.

Letter to the Editor

LETTER: North Langley route popular with cyclists but letter writer urges caution

A road user has concerns about some of the cycling habits she's seeing in the area of River Road
Most Read