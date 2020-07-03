LETTER: One man upset by Liberal party apologies

MLAs shouldn’t say sorry for advertising in Christian magazine that opposing transgender rights

Dear Editor,

[RE: Controversy over MLAs buying ads in Langley magazine that opposes trans rights, June 30, Langley Advance Times online]

Mr. Wilkinson and members of the Liberal caucus, I was very disappointed by your apology today.

Because you dared to advertise in a Christian publication – that is a reason to apologize?

You have been bullied and you have surrendered.

The LGBTQ community will call us homophobes and accuse us of the very actions they are taking to persecute and bully us for our beliefs and our faith.

And the destruction of our families and our society as we have known it, is happening and we have closed our eyes.

The distraction of COVID, Climate Change, riots, and “racial inequality” are not the real problems we face.

The real problem is a lack of will to stand up for moral values, to love and respect all people equally, and have the courage to stick to our moral values, while loving and respecting those who accuse and persecute us.

I am not condemning the LGBTQ community nor do I judge or persecute them; they too are my brothers and sisters.

The attacks by the LGBTQ community, and those who have a “progressive” agenda – stealing the minds of our children in our schools; the purposeful and treasonous attacks of extremists both “right” and “left” on our values and religious ideals; and especially the consistent attacks on our families and Family values – are leading to destruction.

The Communist Manifesto states that the communist goal is to destroy the family, the church, and the state.

We are in crisis, and I pray that you will stand up for all our freedoms in this province and not exclude religious people.

That is what your apology today did. That is persecution of those who have Christian, or Jewish, or Hindi or Islam values – which are strong healthy families, which will lead to a strong healthy society.

I hope you have the courage to respond to all the people of British Columbia.

John Abelseth, Langley

