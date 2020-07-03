BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson (foreground) and Langley MLA Mary Polak are both among the party members who are criticized for advertising in a Christian magazine opposing transgender rights. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: One man upset by Liberal party apologies

MLAs shouldn’t say sorry for advertising in Christian magazine that opposing transgender rights

Dear Editor,

[RE: Controversy over MLAs buying ads in Langley magazine that opposes trans rights, June 30, Langley Advance Times online]

Mr. Wilkinson and members of the Liberal caucus, I was very disappointed by your apology today.

Because you dared to advertise in a Christian publication – that is a reason to apologize?

You have been bullied and you have surrendered.

The LGBTQ community will call us homophobes and accuse us of the very actions they are taking to persecute and bully us for our beliefs and our faith.

And the destruction of our families and our society as we have known it, is happening and we have closed our eyes.

The distraction of COVID, Climate Change, riots, and “racial inequality” are not the real problems we face.

The real problem is a lack of will to stand up for moral values, to love and respect all people equally, and have the courage to stick to our moral values, while loving and respecting those who accuse and persecute us.

UNRELATED LETTER: In troubling times, it’s nice to share the positives

I am not condemning the LGBTQ community nor do I judge or persecute them; they too are my brothers and sisters.

The attacks by the LGBTQ community, and those who have a “progressive” agenda – stealing the minds of our children in our schools; the purposeful and treasonous attacks of extremists both “right” and “left” on our values and religious ideals; and especially the consistent attacks on our families and Family values – are leading to destruction.

The Communist Manifesto states that the communist goal is to destroy the family, the church, and the state.

We are in crisis, and I pray that you will stand up for all our freedoms in this province and not exclude religious people.

That is what your apology today did. That is persecution of those who have Christian, or Jewish, or Hindi or Islam values – which are strong healthy families, which will lead to a strong healthy society.

I hope you have the courage to respond to all the people of British Columbia.

John Abelseth, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsProvincial GovernmentReligiontransgenderTransgender-inclusive

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
LETTER: Anxious to know when Township will re-open pools

Just Posted

Aldergrove moms orchestrate class photo for Kindergarten grads after COVID-19 school shutdown

Five year olds at Parkside Elementary got one final reunion to wrap up their school year cut short

Police arsenal deployed in Langley to avoid potentially violent situation

Mounties arrest armed Vancouver man after Tasering him on Willoughby side street

Langley Blaze back on the field but only for practices

New camera system allows families and colleges to watch ball players

This year’s Canada Day parade in Aldergrove unlike any before due to COVID-19

Families lined six kilometres of local streets in socially distant groups for the Wednesday procession

LETTER: Anxious to know when Township will re-open pools

Critical of the municipality for not yet re-opening the indoor swimming facilities or sharing plans

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

Search continues for person seen floating in Coquihalla River in Hope

Rescuers halted the search Thursday night as darkness fell

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils

Study marks an unprecedented development scientists say has caused them to sit up and take note

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

Missing Fraser Valley woman has not been in contact with family for several months

The RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 35-year-old Chantelle Chenier of Chilliwack

Rescuers halt Coquihalla River search due to darkness, after reports of person in river

No information to indicate a child is involved, RCMP state, after this information surfaced on social media

Man who rammed gate near Trudeau residence with truck faces multiple charges

The man, who police have not yet officially identified, will be charged with multiple offences

Most Read