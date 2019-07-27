LETTER: Patients lauds Langley hospital department

Apprehension gave way to appreciation for one local woman who needed surgery.

Dear Editor,

This is a big shout out to the ambulatory unit at Langley Memorial Hospital for being purely awesome.

I was there recently for a surgical procedure on a Saturday morning and I went in with a bit apprehensive, but found the team very caring, open to answering all my questions and more than willing to alleviate any of my concerns.

I actually found the whole experience easy and relatively enjoyable. How many people can say they went to the hospital and enjoyed it? It was a first for me.

Thank you to all in the ambulatory care unit who showed me such wonderful grace.

Sandra Steffan, Langley Meadows