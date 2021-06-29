LETTER: Please consider restoring or replacing Fort Langley pool

Dear Editor,

As a resident of Fort Langley, I cannot express how disappointed I was in the members of council who chose to blatantly disregard the overwhelming majority of residents who would much rather see either the restoration or replacement of our outdoor pool.

I understand you will have an opportunity to rectify your decision to ignore the voices of your constituents.

Please make the right choice.

Andre Vermette, Fort Langley

