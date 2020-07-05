LETTER: Police education and reform best solution

Langley man disagrees with defunding law enforcement, but says change is needed

Dear Editor,

Sure there are a bunch of bad apples in the police force.

But they are not all bad.

Elizabeth May is wrong to say entire the police force is racist.

She also said she got arrested nicely one time because she is Caucasian, and minorities can be treated one way and Caucasian protesters another way.

Police forces around the world have been under fire after George Floyd was killed by a Caucasian officer.

Instead of defunding the police, they should take courses [to end systemic racism/discrimination] and have police reform.

Dean Clark, Langley

