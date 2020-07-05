LETTER: Police education and reform best solution

Langley man disagrees with defunding law enforcement, but says change is needed

Dear Editor,

Sure there are a bunch of bad apples in the police force.

But they are not all bad.

READ MORE: Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Elizabeth May is wrong to say entire the police force is racist.

She also said she got arrested nicely one time because she is Caucasian, and minorities can be treated one way and Caucasian protesters another way.

RELATED: Langley man irked by MP’s attack on RCMP

Police forces around the world have been under fire after George Floyd was killed by a Caucasian officer.

Instead of defunding the police, they should take courses [to end systemic racism/discrimination] and have police reform.

Dean Clark, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLetter to the EditorPolice