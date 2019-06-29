Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Pride best kept in Langley, along with dollars

Money spent to fix Notre-Dame Cathedral better spent to fix Canada

Dear Editor,

In regard to Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag’s response to the issue of government spending our money overseas [Notre-Dame more important than shed, Langley Advance Times, June 19 Letters], I am firmly behind Mr McGregor [McGregor Says: Build at home before overseas, Langley Advance Times, May 29 column].

This government is too quick to send our hard-earned dollars out of the country, when there is a lot more that needs taking care of here in this country.

Yes, the government has provided funds for areas ravaged by wildfires and floods, but keep in mind these are our hard-earned tax dollars. They did not come from French taxpayers.

Nor has France contributed to any of our disasters unless, of course, they were in Quebec.

Just imagine how proud Canadians would be to have our softwood lumber and steel used to build a residence for some of our own homeless people!

As far as Mr. Aldag raising a hammer and a free beer, it would only be to have his picture taken.

Y. Krupa, Sperling

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Odd Thoughts: Got to get back to the garden

Just Posted

Orphaned black bears given temporary home in Langley

Critter Care Wildlife Society foster cubs after mother killed on Sunshine Coast highway

Teen campers raise fire concerns near Murrayville

Neighbours feared teens camping in the woods could spark a fire

More late-night bus service pondered for Langley

TransLink will study expanding night routes to all communities

Langley City takes wait-and-see approach on legal pot

A local store owner is petitioning for faster approval of retail cannabis

Langley schools maintenance workers strike contract deal

Tentative agreement still has to be ratified by union members, school board

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

Mandy Cruz, a 22-year-old breaker in Toronto, said she’s excited at the prospect

Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

B.C. paying foster parents instead of supporting struggling families, experts say

Social work experts and parents say B.C. investing in the wrong end of the child care system

VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Longtime Williams Lake resident Balhar Dosanjh is a peaceful man

‘Museum of Broken Relationships’ exhibit comes to Canada

The showcase of artifacts that are left behind when love ends is coming to Toronto

Major rock slide in B.C. river raises concerns about salmon spawning

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking at several options to address the problem

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Most Read