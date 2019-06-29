LETTER: Pride best kept in Langley, along with dollars

Dear Editor,

In regard to Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag’s response to the issue of government spending our money overseas [Notre-Dame more important than shed, Langley Advance Times, June 19 Letters], I am firmly behind Mr McGregor [McGregor Says: Build at home before overseas, Langley Advance Times, May 29 column].

This government is too quick to send our hard-earned dollars out of the country, when there is a lot more that needs taking care of here in this country.

Yes, the government has provided funds for areas ravaged by wildfires and floods, but keep in mind these are our hard-earned tax dollars. They did not come from French taxpayers.

Nor has France contributed to any of our disasters unless, of course, they were in Quebec.

Just imagine how proud Canadians would be to have our softwood lumber and steel used to build a residence for some of our own homeless people!

As far as Mr. Aldag raising a hammer and a free beer, it would only be to have his picture taken.

Y. Krupa, Sperling

