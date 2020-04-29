Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: 'Propaganda' publication enrages reader

Unacceptable views in a time when the world should be coming together

Dear Editor,

I received a copy of The Epoch Times in my mailbox. I’m truly hoping that this was not something delivered via Canada Post.

In a time where it is so important to band together as a community to get through this pandemic, this publication does nothing more than fuel anger, hate, and blame.

I was absolutely sickened by what I saw. It is the first time I ever wanted to burn a publication. It doesn’t deserve to be recycled.

Langley, please, continue to exercise patience, diligence, and trust. We need to keep working together and to do our part to fight this virus. This pandemic will not last forever.

Christine Hylands, Langley.

[Editor’s Note: This publication is not affiliated in any way to the Langley Advance Times or any Black Press Media publications.]



Hate monger

