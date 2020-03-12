LETTER: Protesters pushing their own agenda

Dear Editor,

Re: [Freedom is not lawlessness, Langley Advance Times letters, March 4]

I concur with L. Los, our forefathers fought in the First and Second World Wars for our freedoms, not our lawlessness.

As Ellis Ross of the Haisla First Nation said, First Nations people are tired of “protesters” with their own agenda doing so under the guise of First Nations support.

Protesters have smothered the voices of the majority of the Wetsu’wet’en people in favour of the LNG pipeline.

They have smothered the Northwest Coast First Nations Initiative on Climate Change.

One member so eloquently said: Climate change is a global problem requiring a global solution… export B.C.’s LNG to the most polluting countries using coal as fuel.

The protesters ignored the third annual First Nations major projects coalition.

The protesters smother the aspirations of 13,000 First Nations people who have signed agreements with Coastal Gas and the First Nation who embraced reconciliation and erected a lodge for the LNG workers on the same site where once stood a despicable residential school.

Diana-Lynne Rodgers, Langley

