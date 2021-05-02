LETTER: Public can voice opinions on Langley Township tree efforts

Dear Editor,

Township of Langley Tree and Forest Strategy

Many people on Facebook and through letters to the editor have been discussing the cutting of trees in the Township of Langley. Now is your chance to give input to the Township of Langley. Act now.

There will be an online meeting on Thursday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. Send in your questions before hand. There is also a survey available on the Township website where you can give input. Use these opportunities to voice your concerns.

The destruction in the recent fire in Willoughby did not involve trees but was able to spread to adjoining buildings due to the increased density.

There are consequences to clear cutting every tree that is found on a property and replacing those trees with buildings and pavement.

Get involved.

The first phase of engagement for Langley’s Community Forest Management Strategy is taking place in May 2021. Help shape the vision, goals, principles, and targets for the Community Forest Management Strategy.

Online Public Open House # 1 is May 6, 2021, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Learn about the state of the community forest and the work completed to date to develop the Community Forest Management Strategy. The online open house will include a presentation followed by a question and answer period.

Register for the online presentation. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Tell your friends. You must help the Township spread the word about the input opportunities.

Dianne Kask, Aldergrove

