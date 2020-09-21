Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Quiet Langley street feels like Indy 500 track

Drivers gunning it on her street has one local resident irked

Dear Editor,

I live a few houses down from the intersection of 208th Street and 48th Avenue, heading east.

It is a speedway of the most dangerous kind. I will get right to the point and strongly suggest that traffic calming speed bumps be considered for the beginning of 48th shortly after turning right off of 208th.

This is where cars gun their engines, floor the gas pedal and scream by at top speed by the time they come by our house.

We are the fourth house from the corner. They go by far too fast to get a licence plate, and 48th is one long speedway until they hit the 5 corners. The window rattling noise, the fishtailing squeals and scream of engines are everyday and all day.

• UNRELATED: Crash cuts power to hundreds in Langley

It is intolerable. We have lived at our house for over 35 years. Langley, in our experience, has deteriorated over said time.

Heading on 48th Avenue toward [H.D.] Stafford School enjoys a more peaceful time due to their traffic calming additions. I see this as being closer to the school and is necessary for the safety of children.

We are just on the other side of 208th on 48th and it’s Indy 500. Please look into this. Thank you.

Kelly Ulrich, Brookswood

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OUR VIEW: Fox fight continues

Just Posted

Illicit dumping an expensive problem for Langley Township

Six incidents in three weeks have cost $60,000

LETTER: Quiet Langley street feels like Indy 500 track

Drivers gunning it on her street has one local resident irked

Langley rotary volunteers take to the streets to promote lottery fundraiser

Local clubs have raised $17,000 so far for 50/50 lottery

Scheduled road closures in Langley

Some projects are scheduled to begin this week

ELECTION: Langley Township councillor Margaret Kunst will be the Liberal candidate in Langley East

Party decides race for nomination after snap election call

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

Heavy rain, strong winds may bring power outages and localized flooding to Lower Mainland this week

Environment Canada issues first storm warning of the fall

Group wants Parliament, courts to hold social media to same standard as publishers

Daniel Bernhard made the comments shortly after Friends of Canadian Broadcasting released a research paper

COVID-19 testing lineup wraps around block in Chilliwack

Testing lineup includes seniors, children and their parents as demand seems to surge

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Former worker at Surrey brewery claims he was bullied on the job

Human rights complaint to be heard against Surrey’s Central City Brewers and Distillers Ltd.

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

Most Read