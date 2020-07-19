LETTER: Racial slurs are not jokes, let’s be clear

Writer reacts to story about a racist comment made by one Langley student to another

Dear Editor,

[Re: Cotton comment generates outrage, July 9, Langley Advance Times]

Since there’s only hate and no humour in a racial slur, can we please get past labelling them as jokes?

Larri Woodrow, Langley

LangleyLetter to the Editorracism