Reader disturbed by publication delivered to her home this past week. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Reader outraged by ‘racist’ publication

A local resident was upset to find a newspaper land in her mailbox that she feels promotes hate

Dear Editor,

I am writing about a recent paper left in my mailbox.

In today’s climate we need to be supporting each other and helping each other to focus on staying safe.

The promotion of hate literature does the total opposite.

It drains the warmth, compassion, and generosity right out of our community.

I truly had no idea that this type of literature was allowed. I know we are allowed freedom of speech. However, this goes far beyond that.

Much of it is untruthful in fact and is truly just a waste of the pulp it is printed on.

A neighbour said in the toilet paper crisis, he found this useful – not worth anything else.

How is it our mail service is allowed to distribute this?

How can we explain this to our children when we are constantly tying to enforce that bullying and hate language is not acceptable in any form?

The front page states it is North America’s Fastest Growing Independent Newspaper – I hope that is as much [crap] as the rest of the paper. I am truly offended and disappointed that anyone could truly promote this propaganda towards other human beings.

Michelle Purcell, Maple Ridge

[Editor’s Note: This publication has NO affiliation whatsoever with The News or its parent company, Black Press Media.]

.

• If there is more to this topic, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

ChinaCoronavirusracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Langley ER nurses eternally grateful

Just Posted

VIDEO: Residential fire shuts down 200 Street in Langley

Section near 26 Avenue closed to traffic

LETTER: Reader outraged by ‘racist’ publication

A local resident was upset to find a newspaper land in her mailbox that she feels promotes hate

PHOTOS: Langley nurse and doctor marry early ‘just in case’ amid COVID pandemic

The Hogarths had a socially distant April wedding, now work on COVID-19 frontlines as man and wife

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

Sew Much Fun in need of mask makers

Langley business was asked to create 3000 masks and is reaching out for help to make it happen

QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

How much do you know about doctors, nurses and medicine? Put your knowledge to the test.

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Canada’s top doctor says measures ‘starting to pay off’, even as COVID-19 deaths near 2,500

A total of 45,791 Canadians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Plan in the works for safe re-opening of B.C. restaurants amid COVID-19: BCRFA

Group of restaurateurs from around B.C. to show preliminary plan to health officials

Trans Mountain, LNG Canada say they are on track despite pandemic

Some have mused that the oil price plunge signalled the beginning of the end for oil

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Nova Scotia mass murder shows the public threat of domestic violence, say experts

The agency recorded 945 intimate partner homicides between 2008 and 2018

QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

How much do you know about doctors, nurses and medicine? Put your knowledge to the test.

COVID-19: Ottawa announces $62.5 million for country’s fish and seafood sector

Fish and seafood are among the country’s top food exports and the industry employs roughly 72,000 people

Most Read