LETTER: Reader outraged by ‘racist’ publication

A local resident was upset to find a newspaper land in her mailbox that she feels promotes hate

Reader disturbed by publication delivered to her home this past week. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

I am writing about a recent paper left in my mailbox.

In today’s climate we need to be supporting each other and helping each other to focus on staying safe.

The promotion of hate literature does the total opposite.

It drains the warmth, compassion, and generosity right out of our community.

I truly had no idea that this type of literature was allowed. I know we are allowed freedom of speech. However, this goes far beyond that.

Much of it is untruthful in fact and is truly just a waste of the pulp it is printed on.

A neighbour said in the toilet paper crisis, he found this useful – not worth anything else.

How is it our mail service is allowed to distribute this?

How can we explain this to our children when we are constantly tying to enforce that bullying and hate language is not acceptable in any form?

The front page states it is North America’s Fastest Growing Independent Newspaper – I hope that is as much [crap] as the rest of the paper. I am truly offended and disappointed that anyone could truly promote this propaganda towards other human beings.

Michelle Purcell, Maple Ridge

[Editor’s Note: This publication has NO affiliation whatsoever with The News or its parent company, Black Press Media.]

.

• If there is more to this topic, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

ChinaCoronavirusracism