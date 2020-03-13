LETTER: Renaming park after Carson unfitting

Dear Editor,
Re: [Still no response to petition to rename Langley skateboard park after teen who died of drug overdose, Langley Advance Times online, Feb. 29]
I know Crimeni’s story is a very sad one, and I feel for his family and friends.
Usually parks, etc. are named for some body who did something notable for the community.
I think we should continue that tradition. Some local notable athlete. I’m new in town, however, I’m sure there are many notable young people.
Paul Rogers, Langley
