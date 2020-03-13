LETTER: Renaming park after Carson unfitting

Langley reader doesn’t think it’s appropriate to name a park after this young man

Hundreds of bouquets, messages, and emergency hotline numbers were left at the Walnut Grove Skate Park after the Aug. 7 death of Carson Crimeni. (Langley Advance Times files) Hundreds of bouquets, messages, and emergency hotline numbers were left at the Walnut Grove Skate Park after the Aug. 7 death of Carson Crimeni. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

Re: [Still no response to petition to rename Langley skateboard park after teen who died of drug overdose, Langley Advance Times online, Feb. 29]

I know Crimeni’s story is a very sad one, and I feel for his family and friends.

Usually parks, etc. are named for some body who did something notable for the community.

I think we should continue that tradition. Some local notable athlete. I’m new in town, however, I’m sure there are many notable young people.

Paul Rogers, Langley

