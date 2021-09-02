LETTER: Retired nurse urges other Langley residents to get vaccinated

Getting the needle is about so much more than protecting oneself, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

Re: [Passports outrage local resident, Langley Advance Times, Aug. 26]

I read the letter Aug. 26 from Kathy Noort about vaccine passports with dismay.

In a time of acute nursing shortage with one in four nurses considering leaving the profession due to exhaustion and mental distress, we, as a public, need to do everything we can to be vaccinated against this COVID virus so our vulnerable, elderly and immune compromised are protected.

Our nurses, doctors and allied health professionals are at the breaking point.

Having to divulge a vaccine passport to attend non-essential services and events should be the least of our worries.

Who will be there to care for us when we need it?

Divulging if you have had your COVID vaccine is not providing your entire medical history to public services which will be required to attend them.

We need to continue to protect the vulnerable in our society by being vaccinated, so hopefully life can return to some kind of normalcy in the next year. So do your part and get your vaccines administered to help protect your family and loved ones.

Annemarie Plumridge, retired veteran nurse, South Langley

• READ MORE: Take our poll on whether vaccination passports are the way to go

.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editorvaccines