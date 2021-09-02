A retired local nurse argues that vaccination cards do not violate people’s privacy. (Black Press Media file)

A retired local nurse argues that vaccination cards do not violate people’s privacy. (Black Press Media file)

LETTER: Retired nurse urges other Langley residents to get vaccinated

Getting the needle is about so much more than protecting oneself, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

Re: [Passports outrage local resident, Langley Advance Times, Aug. 26]

I read the letter Aug. 26 from Kathy Noort about vaccine passports with dismay.

In a time of acute nursing shortage with one in four nurses considering leaving the profession due to exhaustion and mental distress, we, as a public, need to do everything we can to be vaccinated against this COVID virus so our vulnerable, elderly and immune compromised are protected.

Our nurses, doctors and allied health professionals are at the breaking point.

Having to divulge a vaccine passport to attend non-essential services and events should be the least of our worries.

Who will be there to care for us when we need it?

Divulging if you have had your COVID vaccine is not providing your entire medical history to public services which will be required to attend them.

We need to continue to protect the vulnerable in our society by being vaccinated, so hopefully life can return to some kind of normalcy in the next year. So do your part and get your vaccines administered to help protect your family and loved ones.

Annemarie Plumridge, retired veteran nurse, South Langley

• READ MORE: Take our poll on whether vaccination passports are the way to go

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editorvaccines

Previous story
I work at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, here’s what people ask when getting their shot
Next story
WEB POLL: Should Canada ban flavoured vaping products?

Just Posted

A retired local nurse argues that vaccination cards do not violate people’s privacy. (Black Press Media file)
LETTER: Retired nurse urges other Langley residents to get vaccinated

Naomi Onotera was last seen leaving her residence in the area of 200th Street and 50th Avenue in Langley City in the evening of Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (RCMP photo)
NOW: RCMP chopper searches Nicomekl floodplains for missing Langley woman

One of the 66 dogs rescued from a Langley puppy mill, Connie, after her adoption. One of the two accused linked to the puppy mill skipped her court dates and is now wanted by police. (Langley Advance Times files)
Accused in Langley puppy mill case wanted by police after skipping court dates

Five candidates are in the running for the Northwest Territories Member of Parliament position in the Sept. 20 federal election. Two forums are scheduled in the coming weeks. photo courtesy of Elections Canada
Candidates confirmed in Langley area federal ridings