One woman disagrees with Trinity Western University making the code of conduct optional.

Dear Editor,

I disagree with TWU’s decision to make the covenant optional to students.

“You may lose a battle, but that doesn’t mean you will lose the war!”

TWU needs to stand firm amidst cultural changes, and hold on to truth found in the Bible.

Persecution to faith is to be expected, but adapting to world values is a slippery slope.

I suggest that TWU’s BOG [board of governors] retract their statement.

Christine Unruh, Clayton Heights