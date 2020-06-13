A local parent is concerned about students getting to D.W. Poppy Secondary safely. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Rural Langley school not safe to walk to, parent argues

Langley School District asked to reconsider ‘courtesy’ riders in the D.W. Poppy Secondary area

Dear Editor,

We live at 244th Street and 60th Avenue, and from the previous email received from the Langley School District, my children are considered courtesy riders.

I’m wondering how this is determined and by who? And how I contact the person In charge of determining children’s eligibility based on distance, I assume that more factors are considered and it’s not nearly determined based on strictly kilometres, I would also assume the guideline for any calculation is based off of a safety protocols and safe route planning. I assume that the distance is based off children using crosswalks or safe crossing paths, I assume that the path either has a sidewalk or a safe shoulder to walk on without the potential to be struck by a car.

Yet for some reason this has not been done with our route or the children on our street that attend D.W. Poppy Secondary. For our children to walk to school they would have to walk to 56th Avenue and cross three lanes of traffic on a blind corner to be able to use a sidewalk on one portion of the path not the entire route on snake hill, at two of the busiest times off the day.

The other option would to be to walk with traffic and have to walk on the road with traffic as some sections of the path do not have shoulders to walk on, also 240th and 56th is a flashing light with no crosswalk, and a extremely busy morning and afternoon commute route. Further to this matter, this area is even more dangerous in rainy conditions as the road is not lit with street lights and extremely dangerous in snowfall as the road is narrow and winding.

The other option is for the children to walk up to 248th Street and 56th Avenue, and use the crosswalk at the intersection, but this route which in my opinion is the only logical option would mean the children are walking over five kilometres to school.

In my opinion this is not a courtesy route but a essential route to protect the children in the area from the potential of walking in unsafe conditions.

A simply Google search will show news coverage of serious car crash collisions on this route, an ICBC statistic search will show that from 2014 to 2018, 45 collisions have been reported on 240 and 56th, another 42 collisions have been reported on 248th and 56th, six collisions on 244 and 56, six collisions on 250 and 56, and seven collisions on 246 and 56.

I think it’s safe to assume that the above stats show this route poses safety concerns for any children walking on this route.

I am requesting this route be changed from a courtesy ride to a essential route for the children of this area of 244th and 60th, so that the parents in our area don’t have to worry about potentially not having a seat available to them, that they don’t have to miss work to personally drive their children to school everyday to make sure they arrive safe, and not to have to bare the burden of a extra expense because they are labeled a courtesy rider, when reality is that the only safe route to take is over five kilometres.

Please advise how I contact the person in charge of this determination and how this matter is going to be addressed, Langley School District. If you are unfamiliar with this area I would suggest taking a drive down this route to judge for yourself the safety concerns or I would be more then willing to provide pictures/video of this route.

Krystle Harbridge, Township

CC: Langley School transportation department, superintendent Gord Stewart, D.W. Poppy administration, MLA Rich Coleman, Township Mayor Jack Froese

Langley School DistrictLetter to the EditorTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Fraser Valley lawyers warn ‘numerous criminal matters dangle on the precipice of oblivion’

Just Posted

For a donation, Canadian flags can be assembled on Langley front lawns

Rotary Satellite Club will place fulls-sized flags on Canada Day, BC Day, and Labour Day this summer

LETTER: Rural Langley school not safe to walk to, parent argues

Langley School District asked to reconsider ‘courtesy’ riders in the D.W. Poppy Secondary area

Langley musician up for spot on Surrey Canada Day’s virtual concert stage

Chosen by a panel of judges, Patrick McWilliams is now in need of Facebook likes to perform

VIDEO: Langley universities recognize 2020 graduates

KPU and TWU shared video tribues with students

Langley business owner gathering donations to help storm-ravaged El Salvador

Tropical Storm Amanda has hurt the small Central American nation already struggling with COVID-19

B.C. to review Police Act amid growing calls to defund police

‘It’s only during this time of questioning from the public that we take a look at the Police Act that’s 45 years old’

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Vancouver Island prison escapees charged in homicide of 60-year-old man

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage charged in relation to homicide of Martin Payne

Calls grow for Trudeau to end MSM blood donation ban

It’s time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to honour his promises, advocates say

B.C. First Nation reunited with artifact 13 years after found in Williams Lake

The spearhead is believed to be 2,600 to 4,000 years old

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Vancouver Pride isn’t ‘going away from their roots’ in parade police ban: Surrey Mountie

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Elenore Sturko says she is ‘disheartened’ about decision

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

Most Read