LETTER: Save and sound – and isolated – in Yuma

Dear Editor,

As a 35 year resident of the Langleys, I am writing this letter from the comfort of my motorhome currently in Yuma, Ariz.

We have internet and satellite TV that gives us the local news in B.C, and of course Langley.

I am dismayed at the panic and the disruption of our dear friends and family back home.

The emails to us are relentless.

Come home, your insurance is running out, they are closing the border soon, why aren’t you home yet?

Well, I will tell you.

Many of us Canadians are doing fine. We are still golfing and enjoying the cheap booze and gas. Happy hour is at 5 p.m. in the nice sunshine.

Most importantly there are zero cases of COVID-19 here in Yuma, Ariz.

Yes, we will be home by March 31 as our private insurance expires then.

Yes, we will self isolate when we cross the border – even though we are in a self-contained RV unit isolated already.

No. We will not be bringing extra toilet paper with us.

I will not be looking forward the free coronas at the border, unless they are served with lime.

Mitch Ransom, Langley

