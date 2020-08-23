Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Seniors in care need some freedoms restored

A Langley husband hasn’t had personal contact with his ailing wife since March

Dear Editor,

[Re: Langley Lodge, husband of resident, at odds over standard of care, June 22, Langley Advance Times]

My wife is a patient in an Langley long-term care facility.

We have not had any personal contact since March 2020, like so many other patients.

She is being cooped up, like in an asylum, with no end in site.

There must be a way for her to go out for a short time or have visitors more frequently.

This situation is very damaging to her mental health, and mine as well.

RELATED LETTER: Language in headline overstated: Lodge boss

I wonder how much political influence is involved in this shutdown.

Heinz Patzke, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Low speed needed to protect kids near 216th interchange

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Fort Langley Farmers Market season is in full swing

Vendors line St. Andrew’s chapel parking lot every Saturday with COVID-19 restrictions in place

VIDEO: Bikers take two-hour ride around Fraser Valley to rally against bullying

Organizers estimated more than 100 bikers took part in the charity event on Saturday morning

Angel Trumpet Flower tree stolen from South Langley bar parking lot

Artful Dodger Pub said their exotic bell-shaped shrub was recently cut down and taken

Langley indie-rocker responds to criticism on recent night out to Granville Street

Gone Sugar Die frontman Patrick McWilliams received backlash for “party bus” amid COVID-19 pandemic

In-class instruction to begin Sept. 14 for Langley students with possible quarter system

Langley School District shares preview of restart plan, with full update expected on Aug. 26

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

Police say up to 60 people attended, guests not documented for contact tracing

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

Masks will become mandatory at all Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills locations

New rule goes into effect on Saturday, Aug. 29

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Stranded teenagers rescued from Cascade Falls by Mission Search and Rescue Society

SAR called twice in three-day period about stranded kids at the falls

Mission Raceway Park cancels remainder of 2020 season

Social media post cites new public health enforcement on large gatherings

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Most Read