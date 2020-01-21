Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: South Langley resident waiting for reliable climate data

He doesn’t consider himself a denier but doubts tax dollars will solve climate change

Dear Editor,

A letter to the editor headlined Science not on side of climate deniers, [Langley Advance Times, Jan. 15], caught my attention.

I read it several times.

I don’t think of myself as a climate denier. I’m a West Coast trucker. We know a lot about climate.

I researched the funding for the three sources quote as “fact supported by data, not opinion”. All rely on governments of one nature or another.

I am skeptical after hearing that Dr. Susan Crockford, once lauded by UBC-Vic as a leading authority on polar bears was fired (contract not renewed – same thing) for stating the bears are not in crisis. Her firing resulted in “a climate of fear on campus” that made me look for information from sources who’s income does not rely on “toeing the line.” First to mind is one of the founders of Greenpeace, Patrick Moore. In a letter to the Royal Society, he argued there was “no scientific proof” that mankind was causing global climate change.

I find it easier to believe well spoken individuals with a history of caring for the environment and no fear of losing their paycheque than a government-paid “authority” who’s job security (and income) are tied to either parroting the government line or silence. If people like Dr. Crockford can be fired, all are in jeopardy.

In closing I would like to see proof where the millions (billions probably) of tax dollars have improved the climate.

Ted Campbell, Fernridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Langley contributed to vital bird count

Just Posted

Fire closes 16 Ave at 248 Street in South Langley

Crews are on scene and are asking commuters to use an alternate route

Tax hikes possible in Township as budget talks begin

Just “keeping the lights on” could cost 4.12 per cent in tax increases

How to beat Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year

Multiple factors can play a role in seasonal depression, says Fraser Health psychiatrist

Langleyites get their say about proposed community gardens at Rotary Centennial Park

38 plots and an additional eight garden spaces have been put forth for Langley City park

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants burned by Kamloops Blazers

Home ice loss sees Kamloops extend winning streak to eight

VIDEO: Soldiers trade rifles for snow shovels to help dig out St. John’s

A state of emergency is set to extend into a fifth day

Warm ‘blob’ could be behind mass starvation of North Pacific seabirds: study

Unprecedented death toll raises red flag for North American marine ecosystems

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mom shares ‘insane’ experience of viral dinosaur video

Tabitha Cooper filmed her costumed sons meeting their grandma at the Victoria International Airport

Vancouver Island home to one of Canada’s largest private skateboard collections

Eric Pinto owns hundreds of boards, spanning multiple decades

Convicted Fraser Valley con man facing 39 charges in Vancouver area

Donald Quinnell got four years prison in 2015, again facing fraud, theft, stolen credit card charges

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Police seize nearly 50 kilos of drugs in Surrey

Police say this has taken perhaps millions of deadly doses of fentanyl and other drugs off the streets

Young child seriously injured in suspected drunk driving crash in Delta

“This needs to stop,” says Insp. Ciaran Feenan, head of the Delta Police Department’s patrol section

Man killed at Burnaby gas station part of Lower Mainland gang conflict: police

One man was killed in the shooting

Most Read