LETTER: South Langley road notorious for crashes

A local letter writer lives in the area and is concerned about the number of incidents

Letter writer Neil Kinsofer took this photo of a medivac helicopter in a neighbour’s field after a crash Friday, July 9, 2021, in an area he said is notorious for crashes.

Dear Editor,

Here we go again. Another jaws of life rescue for the Township Fire Department at 232nd Street and 24th Avenue on July 9.

This time we were running out to find an air ambulance landing in a neighbour’s field, so I will send positive thoughts that everyone survives.

Last time, less then a few months ago, it was a vehicle with a family and kids hit by a eastbound truck, and thrown threw the ditch and into a property hedge line.

The stretch on 24th Avenue between 224th Street and 232nd Street is a death trap. People use it for maxing out their fast cars, trucks or motorcycles… and all to often miss the stop sign at the end of the stretch.

The Township needs to hit this public health risk threefold;

– speed reduction measure along the road (large speed bumps),

– rumble strips approaching the stop signs,

– trim back the hedges to see oncoming north- and southbound traffic.

I fully invite local RCMP to set-up and take some speeds, and hopefully remove some dangerous offenders from our streets. More than welcome to park in my driveway as I have some perfect cedar hedges to hide behind.

This street has tons of cyclists, horseback riding, dog walkers, and over the last few years, young families.

Neil Kinsofer, Murrayville

