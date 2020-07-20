LETTER: Supporting MLA ads that appeared in ‘affirming’ religious magazine

Dear Editor,
[Re: Ads Called Into Question, July 9, Langley Advance Times]
I have to wonder why reaction would be immediate and negative to someone putting an ad in The Light magazine.
I have read this magazine and it affirms healthy and caring lifestyles for all. It may not be something all can agree with.
So be it.
What I wonder about is, why certain groups with certain religious ideologies have such a hatred for those who disagree with them.
I agree with Desmond Tutu, the great South African archbishop, who wrote, “All life is religious, all life is sacred.”
What I do not appreciate is some claiming the high road in an egotistical, superior manner.
Please, let freedom reign.
God bless,
Jerry Scholtens, Langley
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.