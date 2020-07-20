LETTER: Supporting MLA ads that appeared in ‘affirming’ religious magazine

Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Dear Editor,

[Re: Ads Called Into Question, July 9, Langley Advance Times]

I have to wonder why reaction would be immediate and negative to someone putting an ad in The Light magazine.

I have read this magazine and it affirms healthy and caring lifestyles for all. It may not be something all can agree with.

So be it.

What I wonder about is, why certain groups with certain religious ideologies have such a hatred for those who disagree with them.

I agree with Desmond Tutu, the great South African archbishop, who wrote, “All life is religious, all life is sacred.”

What I do not appreciate is some claiming the high road in an egotistical, superior manner.

Please, let freedom reign.

God bless,

Jerry Scholtens, Langley

