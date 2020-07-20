Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Supporting MLA ads that appeared in ‘affirming’ religious magazine

Reader surprised by upset to publication that opposes trans rights

Dear Editor,

[Re: Ads Called Into Question, July 9, Langley Advance Times]

I have to wonder why reaction would be immediate and negative to someone putting an ad in The Light magazine.

I have read this magazine and it affirms healthy and caring lifestyles for all. It may not be something all can agree with.

So be it.

What I wonder about is, why certain groups with certain religious ideologies have such a hatred for those who disagree with them.

I agree with Desmond Tutu, the great South African archbishop, who wrote, “All life is religious, all life is sacred.”

What I do not appreciate is some claiming the high road in an egotistical, superior manner.

Please, let freedom reign.

God bless,

Jerry Scholtens, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLetter to the EditorProvincial Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Likely too late to address ripple effects of new Highway #1 interchange

Just Posted

LETTER: Supporting MLA ads that appeared in ‘affirming’ religious magazine

Reader surprised by upset to publication that opposes trans rights

LETTER: Likely too late to address ripple effects of new Highway #1 interchange

Connection with the freeway at 216th Street is going to dump traffic problems into Langley

LETTER: Racial slurs are not jokes, let’s be clear

Writer reacts to story about a racist comment made by one Langley student to another

GREEN BEAT: Five ‘big moves’ would allow Langley to lead boldly

COVID gives us time to reflect on how each of us can do better for the environment and our future

B.C. government partners with Plenty & Grace Co. to develop regional food hub in Surrey

The facility helps small Fraser Valley producers and processors sell goods in markets outside B.C.

‘It’s still surreal’: Authorities look for cause of deadly Alberta glacier bus crash

The Columbia Icefield is one of the largest non-polar icefields in the world

Long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 a concern for kids and parents, experts say

Part 3: Health professionals promote ‘meaningful connections’ to co-regulate stressful environments

First case of COVID-19 reported on Haida Gwaii: Haida Nation

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett Village Council recommends curfew

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it’s ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Off-duty Abbotsford police officer in critical condition after assault in Nelson

Incident occurred on Baker Street on July 16

Virtual Shambhala Music Festival postponed due to allegations of sexual violence

Postponement announced following sexual violence allegations made against performer Billy Kenny

Lockdown fatigue, ‘invincibility’ causing more COVID-19 infections in young people

Multiple provinces, including B.C., show an increase in COVID-19 infections in the 20-29 age group

Mother of Prince George teen missing for two years thinks he might be in the Fraser Valley

Phyllis Fleury has heard tips her son Colten is in Chilliwack or Abbotsford

Vancouver Island RCMP arrest man in connection to alleged sexual offences

Mounties had asked for public’s help in case

Most Read