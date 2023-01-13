Crews were called to a house fire at 30th Avenue and 240th Street in April 2021. It was reported around 3 a.m by a local firefighter who was driving to the scene of a motor vehicle crash. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Crews were called to a house fire at 30th Avenue and 240th Street in April 2021. It was reported around 3 a.m by a local firefighter who was driving to the scene of a motor vehicle crash. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Take opportunity to thank Langley’s first responders

Emergency crews are out in all kinds of weather dealing with tragic situations, letter writer notes

Dear Editor,

Like many Langley residents, I have raised an eyebrow when local council officials say we need more first responders, but on Saturday night my cynicism was replaced by awe and gratitude.

My husband and I, and our two young granddaughters were travelling from Langley east on Fraser Highway just after 9 p.m. We could see the flashing lights ahead, and we were stopped by a fireman who told us that the RCMP had closed the road. There was an accident ahead just before 232nd Street.

This officer, standing in the pouring rain, was polite and courteous and obviously aware of the seriousness of this accident. There were fire trucks, ambulances, police all doing their duty on this cold, dark night.

Many will say “they” were just doing their jobs, but we tend to forget that they are human beings with feelings and loved ones.

What must it be like as a police officer to knock on a door and tell parents their 17-year-old son has been killed in a road accident. Or the firemen who have to extricate accident victims together with the ambulance paramedics who see death up close and personal, and not to forget the tow truck operators who remove tangled wrecks.

And this was a fatal accident was on the first Saturday of the New Year.

So the next time you hear sirens, move over and thank our first responders, each and every one of them.

Pamela G. Omelaniec, Otter

.

• READ MORE: Two dead, one critically injured in intersection crash

• READ MORE: Township adding 44 new firefighters over next four years

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashLangley TownshipLetter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OPINION: Cervical cancer awareness didn’t seem important to me, until it was

Just Posted

Langley owners of dogs must license them or renew their licences annually. (Langley Advance Times files)
Licence renewals due for Langley Township dogs

Crews were called to a house fire at 30th Avenue and 240th Street in April 2021. It was reported around 3 a.m by a local firefighter who was driving to the scene of a motor vehicle crash. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Take opportunity to thank Langley’s first responders

“Stephanie Bailey, animal care expert and Langley resident, works with a rat on the set of the upcoming documentary ‘Rat City’ that is set to air on CBC’s The Nature of Things on Friday, Jan. 13. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Rats, camera, action: Langley resident gets creative in a new rat documentary

Langley’s own Nicholas Meister is playing with Team Pierce at the BC Men’s Curling Championships in Chilliwack this week. Their team won in 2022, and are hoping to do well this time out. They played and won their first game Thursday in overtime. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Overtime gives local curler and team first of 2 consecutive wins