LETTER: Three close calls in as many days angers Langley senior

Motorist failed to see or properly stop for man on mobility scooter in crosswalk

Dear Editor,

I am a Langley senior and ride a three-wheeled mobility scooter around town.

I have almost been killed three times in as many days on Langley crosswalks.

Crossing 56th Avenue at 201A Street a couple of days ago, I was in the middle of the crosswalk, on a “WALK” light, when a vehicle came straight for me, so I had a panic attack, jumped off, and screamed at the driver.

Crossing Fraser Highway at 196th Street the other evening, I was approaching the centre of the occupied crosswalk as a masked woman turned left, honking her horn at me. I, again, jumped off and screamed what was the matter with her?

Later that same evening, I was just entering a crosswalk on a “WALK” light when a pickup full of people tried to cross in front of me.

I held my hand out to them to “STOP!” as I continued on.

The idiot driver and his passengers all waved at me, as I was again off my scooter, screaming what was wrong with them?

In every instance, the scooter was lit up like a Christmas tree, and I was wearing rain gear that made me look like a neon banana. And people still thought it was OK to take a chance of hitting me.

Is no one even the least aware of the world around them?

The BC Motor Vehicle Act states:

179 (1)Subject to section 180, the driver of a vehicle must yield the right of way to a pedestrian where traffic control signals are not in place or not in operation when the pedestrian is crossing the highway in a crosswalk and the pedestrian is on the half of the highway on which the vehicle is travelling, or is approaching so closely from the other half of the highway that he or she is in danger.

I would never dream of hitting or even scaring seniors on mobility scooters, or anyone occupying a crosswalk. I think next time someone almost kills me like that, they might lose a mirror or windshield somehow in the process.

Frank Konopski, Langley

