LETTER: Time will tell if Langley voters made the right choices

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

What a relief!

The people of Langley have chosen… and only time will tell whether for the better or worse!

Let’s hope this has been the last political foray made by the [candidate] whose tentacles have permeated Langley politics for decades.

Whether one likes it or not, Langley is gradually becoming a more urbanized community and in the future doesn’t need domination and control from a hick council consisting of backward looking pensioners who were raised in the ’50s.

The test now will be whether certain groups with vested interests will clandestinely attempt to thwart anything and everything that doesn’t benefit themselves, as has happened previously, when their handpicked mayoral puppet was not re-elected. It will also be interesting to see if any or many heads will roll in the Township administration.

Thanks to all the fiscally responsible candidates who ran in good faith with the welfare of Langley residents at heart. It’s not so easy! And finally, keep your fingers crossed that a wolf in sheep’s clothing isn’t leading the pack.

As the saying goes… follow the money!

Diana Sampson, Walnut Grove

.

• READ MORE: Voter turnout low in Township and much lower in City

• READ MORE: Web poll asked whether a person’s vote counts

.

Election 2022Langley TownshipLetter to the Editor