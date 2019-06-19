LETTER: Tread carefully around bright, tenacious Langley B&B owner

Dear Editor,

Following is an open letter to Tourism Langley re: the letter from their lawyers threatening a lawsuit against Wally Martin, owner of The Princess and The Pea on 216th [Lawsuit threatened against B&B owner, Langley Advance Times, June 14].

Be careful what you wish for. Wally is bright, tenacious, and does his homework. Tread carefully, you’re edging onto thin ice.

Ted Campbell, Fernridge

_________________________________

Do you have anything to add? Share your opinion.

Email: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________