The Trans Mountain pipeline will require significant tree clearance, a local letter writer noted.

LETTER: Trudeau’s tree plan to fight global climate change undercut by pipeline plan

A Langley letter writer questions the Liberal leader’s tree planting idea

Dear Editor,

I was very surprised to hear Justin Trudeau speak in Montreal at the Global Warming Rally.

He intends to plant a billion trees to fight global warming. But, he forgot to tell the public about the thousands of trees that will be pulled out of the ground, on both sides of the pipeline that he intends to build. This is the normal practice when putting in a pipeline… clearing 20 feet on each side, which is a considerable amount of trees.

Talk about illusions… that boy doesn’t have what it takes to run a country the size of Canada. He would make a good actor. He may fool a few people, but one only has to look where our Canadian dollar stands, to come to the conclusion that we are not doing well.

Maurice Vanderbeke, Langley

Previous story
LETTER: Langley all-candidate meeting underwhelmed this voter

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley march calls for affordable daycare

Stroller Brigade on Saturday was one of several such demonstrations in B.C,

Vancouver Giants road trip begins with a loss

Brandon Wheat Kings down Langley-based team 3-0

UPDATE: Brookswood van fire considered ‘supicious,’ police say

2004 Ford Econoline 350 van destroyed in early morning blaze

Giants forward Owen Hardy Moose Jaw bound

After a strong run with the Vancouver team, Nanaimo boy heads to the Prairies

Otter Co-op CEO takes home prestigious ‘entrepreneur of the year’ award

Jack Nicholson has risen through the ranks of Otter Co-op since working as baker in 1990

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

Rally for man killed by RCMP in Maple Ridge

Family calls for murder charge against officer

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

Vernon Mountie to walk 239 kilometres and raise awareness for PTSD

Sgt. Rob Farrer to raise awareness about PTSD on the force through 60-hour walk

This year’s World Teacher’ Day calls for supporting ‘a vibrant teaching force’

Teachers and students alike will not be in class for this year’s international celebration on Oct. 5

VIDEO: Bear cubs get locked in Tennessee van, honk horn to get out

Jeff Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out

B.C. artist designs Canadian Mint’s first feather-shaped coin

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

Okanagan society nurses cat found starving, badly injured ‘back to his new handsome self’

Geronimo was brought in to the society in May, but is now healthy and happy

Serious, potentially life-threatening injuries in Lower Mainland crash

Police closed road for several hours

Most Read