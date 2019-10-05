LETTER: Trudeau’s tree plan to fight global climate change undercut by pipeline plan

Dear Editor,

I was very surprised to hear Justin Trudeau speak in Montreal at the Global Warming Rally.

He intends to plant a billion trees to fight global warming. But, he forgot to tell the public about the thousands of trees that will be pulled out of the ground, on both sides of the pipeline that he intends to build. This is the normal practice when putting in a pipeline… clearing 20 feet on each side, which is a considerable amount of trees.

Talk about illusions… that boy doesn’t have what it takes to run a country the size of Canada. He would make a good actor. He may fool a few people, but one only has to look where our Canadian dollar stands, to come to the conclusion that we are not doing well.

Maurice Vanderbeke, Langley