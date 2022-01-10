LETTER: Walnut Grove woman puts out plea for evironmentally conscious volunteers

Dear Editor,

Yorkson Watershed Enhancement Society is seeking new volunteers to help with a variety of projects aimed at protecting nature and water quality in Yorkson Watershed, which flows from Willoughby, through Walnut Grove, to the Fraser River.

Contact the Society at ywes.org.

Marlee St Pierre, Langley

