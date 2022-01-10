During the recent snowfall on Jan. 6, a great blue heron hunted for a meal in a section of Yorkson Creek that passes through McClughan Park in Walnut Grove. (Marlee St. Pierre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Walnut Grove woman puts out plea for evironmentally conscious volunteers

Langley nature lovers sought to join the Yorkson Watershed Enhancement Society

Dear Editor,

Yorkson Watershed Enhancement Society is seeking new volunteers to help with a variety of projects aimed at protecting nature and water quality in Yorkson Watershed, which flows from Willoughby, through Walnut Grove, to the Fraser River.

RECENT – SHARE: Snowfall in the village

and

READ MORE: People lined up outside Langley bird feed store

Contact the Society at ywes.org.

Marlee St Pierre, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConservationEnvironmentLangleyLetter to the Editor

Previous story
Our View: Don’t count real estate chickens before they hatch

Just Posted

During the recent snowfall on Jan. 6, a great blue heron hunted for a meal in a section of Yorkson Creek that passes through McClughan Park in Walnut Grove. (Marlee St. Pierre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Walnut Grove woman puts out plea for evironmentally conscious volunteers

Work was underway Tuesday, Nov. 30 on the site of the former Aldergrove Community Arena as it becomes a new seniors housing complex. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Our View: Don’t count real estate chickens before they hatch

Team Tardi at the 2022 B.C. championships (left to right). Skip: Tyler Tardi. Third: Sterling Middleton. Second: Jason Ginter. Lead: Jordan Tardi. Coach: Paul Tardi (CurlBC)
Curling season ends with a loss for Langley’s Team Tardi

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane, seen during a regular season game against the Arizona Coyotes. The NHL team has placed the former Vancouver Giant on unconditional waivers with intent to terminate his contract. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
San Jose Sharks terminate Evander Kane’s contract