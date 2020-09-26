Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Wearing masks is not an assault on people’s freedoms

COVID: Langley writer feels covering your mouth and nose for the sake of others is not a lot to ask

Dear Editor,

I found it very ironic that the well-written editorial piece [Re: PAINFUL TRUTH: Damaged reality a danger, Sept. 3, Langley Advance Times] and the letter [Re: Masks eroding Canadian freedoms, Sept. 3, Langley Advance Times] both appeared in the same issue.

The erroneous theory that mask wearing equals loss of freedom is exactly the sort of nonsense that followers of QAnon ascribe to.

Personally I prefer to believe the scientists and meical professionals who encourage us all to wear masks when unable to maintain six feet of social distancing.

Especially now that the number of positive cases, the number of cases requiring hospitalization, and the number of deaths due to COVID 19 are all going up, it is more imperative than ever for everyone to follow all of the guidelines: social distancing, frequent handwashing, and wearing a mask.

It’s not a lot to ask!

Remember, the mask isn’t for your own safety, but for all those around you.

By refusing to wear one, you are saying that you don’t give a damn about other people.

How can you then profess to be so passionate about the so-called loss of freedom of those same people?

I don’t buy it.

I realize that this logic can be easily dismissed or ignored by cult followers, who believe it’s all some big elaborate conspiracy. But statistics don’t lie… the more people selfishly refuse to follow all of the COVID-19 guidelines, the longer it will take to get it under control.

At risk people will have to stay self-quarantined, more people will become infected, and sadly, more people will die.

The good news, A. de Boer, is that you do have the freedome and the right to refuse treatment, if heaven forbid, you contract the virus. I could be wrong, but I think a ventilator is a lot more uncomfortable than a mask.

Be safe, everyone.

Anita Folk, Langley

Most Read