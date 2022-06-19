LETTER: Weir just one Campbell Heights firm emitting on sensitive area on Surrey/Langley border

Many factors must be considered in company application to up air pollution, letter writer argues

Dozens of residents from Langley and South Surrey came out to the Weir Canada manufacturing facility community information meeting about emissions back in 2017. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

At the May 26/22 evening meeting at Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club, it was stated – and charted for overhead projection – that emissions were 24.74 tonnes a year per 2018 permit (tonne = 2204.62 pounds; therefore, 24.74 tonnes = 54,542.30 pounds a year, or since 2018 for four years 218,169.2 pounds in the Campbell/Hazelmere Valley). The majority of 23 tonnes was “fugitive” not limited by permit.

Per documents provided at the meeting, 2022 amendments would have a “fugitive” limit by permit and emissions are forecast to be 19 tonnes. This 19 tonnes differs from earlier media articles in Black Press Media newspapers.

1) Male bison – got to use a Canadian animal – weigh about 2,000 pounds; so, yearly, think of a herd of 27 adult male bison roaming the “undefined” area and the herd in four years cumulatively, having increased to 108. Or, one can envision 54,542.30 pounds of butter scattered yearly over the “undefined” area being 218,169.2 pounds in the four years.

2) Two questions from the floor did not get an adequate response from the panel as to the defined area these Weir emissions impact. Since this is only regarding Weir and not any other industries in the area, it is extremely problematic to the Brookswood Aquifer and its many family wells; and, the Little Campbell River with Semiahmoo Fish and Games salmon hatchery.

3) Why were the Department of Fisheries – as it impacts the Little Campbell River – not on the panel or in the Joint Community and Business Technical Committee?

The federal government in June of 2021 announced a $647 million, five-year plan to save collapsing Pacific salmon stocks as the “largest and most transformative” salmon investment in history. The Pacific Salmon Strategy will put money into four pillars: conservation and stewardship, hatcheries, harvest transformation and integrated management. Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan said the goal is not only to stop the decline, but to grow stocks back to abundance.

4) Has Metro consulted with the DFO?

As Metro approved the Campbell Heights development for light industry, Metro had better get its act together before the area is further developed.

Any amount of particulates are undesirable as “one cannot be a little bit pregnant.”

Annie Kaps, Surrey

